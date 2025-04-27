Live updatesLive updates,
Vancouver Lapu Lapu festival live news: Several dead as car rams into crowd
Several people killed and injured after a driver rams car into a crowd at a street festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, local police said.
- Several people have been killed and multiple others were injured in Vancouver, the capital of the western Canadian province of British Columbia, after a car drove into a crowd at a Filipino street festival, according to the police.
- The driver has been taken into custody, police said, and his identity is yet to be made public.