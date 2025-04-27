Live updates,

Kashmir attack live: India, Pakistan exchange fire for third day

Tensions remain high between the nuclear-armed neighbours after gunmen killed 26 Indian tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir last week.

SRINAGAR, INDIA - APRIL 26: Indian paramilitary soldiers stand guard on the bank of Dal lake, amid heightened tensions following a deadly attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 tourists, on April 26, 2025 in Srinagar, India. Kashmir experiencing a period of increased tension and uncertainty after the killing of 26 Indian tourists in Baisaran Valley, the worst civilian attack in nearly two decades. A large number of security personnel have been deployed across the region, dominating daily life. The violence has shattered the image of normalcy officials tried to build through booming tourism. Tensions between India and Pakistan have spiked, with fear and uncertainty gripping the region. India blames Pakistani militant groups for the attack, while Pakistan denies any role. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vow to pursue the attackers has led to mass detentions in Kashmir. India withdrew from the Indus Waters Treaty, prompting Pakistan to close its airspace. Relations between the nuclear-armed rivals have sunk to a new low. (Photo by Yawar Nazir/Getty Images)
By Edna Mohamed
Published On 27 Apr 2025
  • The Indian military says there has been “unprovoked” firing of small arms “initiated by Pakistan” along the Line of Control – the de facto border that divides Kashmir into two – India and Pakistan-administered Kashmir. Pakistan has not yet confirmed the latest exchange of fire.
  • On Saturday, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for a neutral investigation into the April 22 attack that killed 26 tourists. India has blamed Pakistan for cross-border “terrorism”, a charge Islamabad denies.