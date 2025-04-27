Live updatesLive updates,
Kashmir attack live: India, Pakistan exchange fire for third day
Tensions remain high between the nuclear-armed neighbours after gunmen killed 26 Indian tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir last week.
- The Indian military says there has been “unprovoked” firing of small arms “initiated by Pakistan” along the Line of Control – the de facto border that divides Kashmir into two – India and Pakistan-administered Kashmir. Pakistan has not yet confirmed the latest exchange of fire.
- On Saturday, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for a neutral investigation into the April 22 attack that killed 26 tourists. India has blamed Pakistan for cross-border “terrorism”, a charge Islamabad denies.