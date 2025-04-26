Live updatesLive updates,
Kashmir attack live: India, Pakistan trade fire as Pahalgam gunmen hunted
Troops exchange cross-border small arms fire for the second day as ties between the two countries continue to spiral.
- Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged gunfire for a second straight day after gunmen killed 26 people in Indian-administered Kashmir’s Pahalgam earlier this week, with India blaming Pakistan for the attack.
- Armed police and soldiers are searching homes and forests for fighters in Kashmir, and India’s army chief reviewed security in the region.