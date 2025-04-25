Live updates,

Trump live news: FBI arrests judge for obstructing immigration operation

FBI accuses Milwaukee judge of helping a man evade immigration authorities, escalating the clash between the Trump administration and the judiciary.

U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel participates in a swearing-in ceremony for Alina Habba as interim U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 28, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
By Brian Osgood
Published On 25 Apr 2025
  • FBI Director Kash Patel says a US judge was arrested for helping an undocumented migrant evade federal agents, escalating a growing struggle between the White House and courts over President Donald Trump’s hardline deportation policies.
  • US envoy Steve Witkoff and Vladimir Putin discuss the “possibility” of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine during a meeting in Moscow, the Kremlin said.