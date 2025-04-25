Live updatesLive updates,
Trump live news: FBI arrests judge for obstructing immigration operation
FBI accuses Milwaukee judge of helping a man evade immigration authorities, escalating the clash between the Trump administration and the judiciary.
- FBI Director Kash Patel says a US judge was arrested for helping an undocumented migrant evade federal agents, escalating a growing struggle between the White House and courts over President Donald Trump’s hardline deportation policies.
- US envoy Steve Witkoff and Vladimir Putin discuss the “possibility” of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine during a meeting in Moscow, the Kremlin said.