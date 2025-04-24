Live updates,

Trump live news: US ‘putting lot of pressure’ on Russia after Kyiv strike

US president has portrayed Ukraine as barrier to peace deal but says Moscow must ‘stop’ after deadly Kyiv attack.

Trump
US President Donald Trump, far right, is seen with members of his cabinet in Washington, DC [File: Mark Schiefelbein/The Associated Press]
By Brian Osgood
Published On 24 Apr 2025
  • US President Donald Trump says the US is “putting a lot of pressure” on Russia to reach a ceasefire in Ukraine after the deadliest attack on Kyiv in nearly a year.
  • Trump insists trade talks with China are ongoing after a Chinese official says the two countries are not currently involved in “any consultation or negotiation”.