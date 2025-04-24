Live updatesLive updates,
Trump live news: US ‘putting lot of pressure’ on Russia after Kyiv strike
US president has portrayed Ukraine as barrier to peace deal but says Moscow must ‘stop’ after deadly Kyiv attack.
- US President Donald Trump says the US is “putting a lot of pressure” on Russia to reach a ceasefire in Ukraine after the deadliest attack on Kyiv in nearly a year.
- Trump insists trade talks with China are ongoing after a Chinese official says the two countries are not currently involved in “any consultation or negotiation”.