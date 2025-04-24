Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine war live: Eight killed in Kyiv as Moscow, US scold Zelenskyy

Russia carries out largest attack on the Ukrainian capital this year amid fruitless ceasefire talks.

Paramedics and a rescuer carry the body of a person found under debris of an apartment building hit by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 24, 2025. REUTERS/Ivan Antypenko
By Maziar Motamedi
Published On 24 Apr 2025
  • Russia pounded Kyiv with missiles and drones overnight, killing at least eight people, wounding more than 70 and smashing buildings in the biggest attack on the Ukrainian capital this year. Seven other regions were attacked, Ukraine said.
  • The assault prompted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to cut short his official trip to South Africa and return home.