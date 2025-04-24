Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine war live: Eight killed in Kyiv as Moscow, US scold Zelenskyy
Russia carries out largest attack on the Ukrainian capital this year amid fruitless ceasefire talks.
- Russia pounded Kyiv with missiles and drones overnight, killing at least eight people, wounding more than 70 and smashing buildings in the biggest attack on the Ukrainian capital this year. Seven other regions were attacked, Ukraine said.
- The assault prompted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to cut short his official trip to South Africa and return home.