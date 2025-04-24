Live updatesLive updates,
Live: Israel kills at least 40 in attacks on tent shelters, school in Gaza
Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Gaza says intensifying Israeli attacks on civilians and aid blockade elevating crisis to ‘catastrophic proportions’.
- Israeli attacks on Gaza kill at least 40 and injure more than 100 on Wednesday, medical sources tell Al Jazeera, and the death toll continues to mount from overnight strikes on the enclave.
- Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir says United States Republican party lawmakers support his “very clear position” on the need to bomb “food and aid depots” in Gaza.