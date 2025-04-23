Live updatesLive updates,
Trump tariffs live: China says US shouldn’t use ‘pressure’ to make deal
Despite uncertainty, markets rally after Treasury Secretary says there could be ‘de-escalation’ with China.
- United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says there needs to be a rebalancing of trade relations with China before “deescalation” and a “big deal” between the two largest economies.
- Beijing says using “pressure” to demand changes on trade will not work and that the talks need to proceed on the basis of equality and respect.