Trump tariffs live: China says US shouldn’t use ‘pressure’ to make deal

Despite uncertainty, markets rally after Treasury Secretary says there could be ‘de-escalation’ with China.

President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Washington, DC [Alex Brandon/AP Photo]
By Brian Osgood
Published On 23 Apr 2025
  • United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says there needs to be a rebalancing of trade relations with China before “deescalation” and a “big deal” between the two largest economies.
  • Beijing says using “pressure” to demand changes on trade will not work and that the talks need to proceed on the basis of equality and respect.