Kashmir attack live: India searches for gunmen after 26 killed in Pahalgam
Security forces carry out a major manhunt in the disputed region, a day after gunmen opened fire on tourists, killing 26 people.
- Indian security forces are searching for the gunmen behind an attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Indian-administered Kashmir, that killed 26 people, all men – the deadliest such incident in decades in the disputed region.
- Federal Home Minister Amit Shah visited the area, placed a wreath on the coffins of the victims and met families of some of the dead.