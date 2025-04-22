Live updatesLive updates,
Trump live news: Democrats, Republicans clash over Pentagon chief Hegseth
Pete Hegseth blames ‘leakers’ for report that he shared sensitive information about Yemen strikes on Signal chat.
- US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is facing mounting calls from Democrats to step down after another Signal chat controversy, but Republicans are coming to his defence.
- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is projecting a major slowdown in global economic growth due to US President Donald Trump’s tariffs.