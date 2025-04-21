Live updates,

Trump live news: US president hails ‘good meetings’ on Iran, Ukraine

Separate talks in Europe to end the war in Ukraine and resolve impasse with Iran were positive, US president suggests.

Trump with easter bunny
Donald Trump speaks to the media next to a person wearing a bunny costume during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll event, in Washington, DC, April 21 [Ken Cedeno/Reuters]
By Ali Harb
Published On 21 Apr 2025
  • United States President Donald Trump says that in the coming days, he will reveal the “full details” of Washington’s efforts to end the war in Ukraine.
  • Trump suggests US and Iranian diplomats had “good” talks during their second round of negotiations in Italy on Saturday, but a nuclear deal will take “a little time”.