Trump live news: US president hails ‘good meetings’ on Iran, Ukraine
Separate talks in Europe to end the war in Ukraine and resolve impasse with Iran were positive, US president suggests.
- United States President Donald Trump says that in the coming days, he will reveal the “full details” of Washington’s efforts to end the war in Ukraine.
- Trump suggests US and Iranian diplomats had “good” talks during their second round of negotiations in Italy on Saturday, but a nuclear deal will take “a little time”.