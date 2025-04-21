Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Pope Francis has died, Vatican announces
The Vatican announces death of 88-year-old head of Roman Catholic Church.
- Pope Francis has died at the age of 88, the Vatican says in a video statement.
- “At 7:35 [05:35 GMT] this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church,” Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo, announced.