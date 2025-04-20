Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills 52 in Gaza; Netanyahu orders army to step up attacks
Israel’s relentless bombardment continues as Hamas announces that fate of Israeli-American captive Edan Alexander is unknown.
- Israeli forces continue bombarding Gaza, killing at least 52 Palestinians across the Strip on Saturday.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledges to continue the war on Gaza after Hamas rejects an Israeli proposal for another temporary truce and demands a deal to end the conflict in exchange for captives.