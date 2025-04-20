Live updates,

LIVE: Israel kills 52 in Gaza; Netanyahu orders army to step up attacks

Israel’s relentless bombardment continues as Hamas announces that fate of Israeli-American captive Edan Alexander is unknown.

A view shows an explosion during an Israeli strike at a tent camp sheltering displaced people, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, April 19, 2025.
By Ted Regencia
Published On 20 Apr 2025
  • Israeli forces continue bombarding Gaza, killing at least 52 Palestinians across the Strip on Saturday.
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledges to continue the war on Gaza after Hamas rejects an Israeli proposal for another temporary truce and demands a deal to end the conflict in exchange for captives.