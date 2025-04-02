Live updatesLive updates,
Trump tariffs live news: ‘Liberation Day’ plan puts markets on high alert
Businesses around the world are keenly watching for details on US President Donald Trump’s sweeping new ‘reciprocal’ tariffs on trading partners.
- US President Donald Trump is poised to unveil sweeping new “Liberation Day” tariffs, but has kept the world guessing until the last minute about the scope of the announcement that many fear could lead to a global trade war.
- According to the White House, at 4pm (20:00 GMT), Trump will participate in the “Make America Wealthy Again” event in the Rose Garden. This is when he’s expected to announce his so-called reciprocal tariffs.