Donald Trump live: Rubio says US may ‘move on’ from Ukraine peace push
Secretary of State Rubio warns that the US may withdraw from talks between Russia and Ukraine if progress is not made.
- Secretary of State Marco Rubio has warned that the United States would “need to move on” from peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia if progress is not made “within a matter of days”.
- Following a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, US President Donald Trump has announced that he would visit Italy “in the very near future”.