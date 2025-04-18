Live updates,

Donald Trump live: Rubio says US may ‘move on’ from Ukraine peace push

Secretary of State Rubio warns that the US may withdraw from talks between Russia and Ukraine if progress is not made.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff listens to Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a diplomatic meeting.
US special envoy Steve Witkoff with Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a meeting with Ukrainian Head of Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and European officials in Paris, April 17 [Ludovic Marin/Pool via Reuters]
  • Secretary of State Marco Rubio has warned that the United States would “need to move on” from peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia if progress is not made “within a matter of days”.
  • Following a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, US President Donald Trump has announced that he would visit Italy “in the very near future”.