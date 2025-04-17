Live updates,

LIVE: Israel kills dozens in new Gaza attacks as 500,000 forcibly displaced

Defence minister says Israel’s policy of preventing all humanitarian aid entering Gaza is ‘the main pressure tool’ on Hamas.

Palestinians try to extinguish the flames after an Israeli airstrike on tents sheltering displaced people, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip April 17, 2025. REUTERS/Stringer
By Alastair McCready
Published On 17 Apr 2025
  • Medical sources told Al Jazeera that at least 35 people have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since early on Wednesday, and more devastating strikes have been reported in recent hours.
  • The United Nations said an estimated 500,000 people have been “newly displaced or uprooted once more” in Gaza since Israel broke the ceasefire with Hamas on March 18.