LIVE: Israel kills dozens in new Gaza attacks as 500,000 forcibly displaced
Defence minister says Israel’s policy of preventing all humanitarian aid entering Gaza is ‘the main pressure tool’ on Hamas.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Medical sources told Al Jazeera that at least 35 people have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since early on Wednesday, and more devastating strikes have been reported in recent hours.
- The United Nations said an estimated 500,000 people have been “newly displaced or uprooted once more” in Gaza since Israel broke the ceasefire with Hamas on March 18.