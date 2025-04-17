Live updates,

Canada election debate 2025 live: Carney, Poilievre face off with rivals

Trump’s trade war and threats to make Canada the 51st state have led to a surge in nationalism that has bolstered Liberal Party poll numbers before the April 28 vote.

Canadian Prime Minister debate.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, the Liberal Party leader, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet, New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre pose for a photo before the French-language federal leaders' debate, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, April 16, 2025. [Christopher Katsarov/Pool via Reuters]
By Joseph Stepansky
Published On 17 Apr 2025
  • Leaders from the Liberals, the Conservatives, the NDP and the Bloc Quebecois will participate in the debate, which starts at 7pm Eastern Time (23GMT).
