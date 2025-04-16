Live updates,

Trump live news: WTO warns US tariffs could cut world trade by 1.5 percent

Chinese president continues Southeast Asia tour as WTO warns of ‘severe downside risks’ of Trump tariffs.

Brokers look at video screens at the stock market in Frankfurt, Germany [Matthias Schrader/The Associated Press]
By Joseph Stepansky
Published On 16 Apr 2025
  • The World Trade Organization (WTO) has warned that United States President Donald Trump’s tariff policy could cut world trade by up to 1.5 percent.
  • Chinese leader Xi Jinping has been continuing his tour of Southeast Asia, pledging to “safeguard” allies in the region facing United States tariffs during a visit to Malaysia.