Trump live news: WTO warns US tariffs could cut world trade by 1.5 percent
Chinese president continues Southeast Asia tour as WTO warns of ‘severe downside risks’ of Trump tariffs.
- The World Trade Organization (WTO) has warned that United States President Donald Trump’s tariff policy could cut world trade by up to 1.5 percent.
- Chinese leader Xi Jinping has been continuing his tour of Southeast Asia, pledging to “safeguard” allies in the region facing United States tariffs during a visit to Malaysia.