Trump live: China accuses US spies of cyberattacks as tariff war flares
Allegations come as US government moves closer to semiconductor tariffs, floats pause on auto duties.
- China has accused the National Security Agency (NSA) of the United States of launching “advanced” cyberattacks during the Asian Winter Games in February.
- It comes as the US government launches investigations into imports of computer chips, chip-making gear and pharmaceuticals as it takes further steps towards imposing more tariffs.