Trump live: China accuses US spies of cyberattacks as tariff war flares

Allegations come as US government moves closer to semiconductor tariffs, floats pause on auto duties.

US President Donald Trump attends a cabinet meeting.
Video Duration 01 minutes 41 seconds 01:41

Xi courts Southeast Asia amid Trump tariff turmoil

By Virginia Pietromarchi
Published On 15 Apr 2025
  • China has accused the National Security Agency (NSA) of the United States of launching “advanced” cyberattacks during the Asian Winter Games in February.
  • It comes as the US government launches investigations into imports of computer chips, chip-making gear and pharmaceuticals as it takes further steps towards imposing more tariffs.