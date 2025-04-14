Live updatesLive updates,
Trump tariffs live: US hints at electronics levies; China says ‘no winner’
US says high-tech imports from China would be subject to future tariffs on semiconductors as Chinese President Xi Jinping warns there will be ‘no winner’ from a ‘trade war and tariff war’.
- US President Donald Trump says no one is “getting off the hook” after his administration appeared to reduce pressure on China by issuing a notice exempting certain high-tech products from tariffs.
- It comes after China called on the United States to “completely cancel” the tariffs, describing the exemptions as a “small step” in correcting the “wrong practice” of imposing 145 percent tariffs on Chinese goods.