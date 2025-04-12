Live updatesLive updates,
Live: Dozens of Israeli attacks kill only women, children in Gaza – UN
International Committee of the Red Cross president says conditions in Gaza are like ‘hell on Earth’.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Analysis by the United Nations reveals only Palestinian women and children were killed in at least 36 Israeli strikes on Gaza between March 18 and April 9.
- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has lashed out at Israel’s killing of civilians in Gaza, saying, “If this is not barbarism, I ask you, what is it?”