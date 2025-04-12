Live updates,

Live: Dozens of Israeli attacks kill only women, children in Gaza – UN

International Committee of the Red Cross president says conditions in Gaza are like ‘hell on Earth’.

Palestinians mourn the loss of their relatives during a funeral ceremony held outside Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza, on April 9, 2025. The Israeli airstrikes targeted tents housing displaced Palestinians, leaving at least 10 dead and several wounded.
By Alastair McCready
Published On 12 Apr 2025