Israel war on Gaza live: Deadly attacks ongoing as strikes intensify

The Red Cross describes the humanitarian situation in Gaza as ‘hell on earth’ as aid supplies run out amid the weeks-long Israeli blockade.

Gaza is a post-apocalyptic killing zone: UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini

By Federica Marsi and Usaid Siddiqui
Published On 11 Apr 2025
  • The Red Cross describes the humanitarian situation in Gaza as “hell on earth” and warns its field hospital will run out of supplies within two weeks.
  • A UN analysis of 36 Israeli air strikes in Gaza shows only women and children were killed, no Palestinian fighters.