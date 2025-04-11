Live updatesLive updates,
Israel war on Gaza live: Deadly attacks ongoing as strikes intensify
- The Red Cross describes the humanitarian situation in Gaza as “hell on earth” and warns its field hospital will run out of supplies within two weeks.
- A UN analysis of 36 Israeli air strikes in Gaza shows only women and children were killed, no Palestinian fighters.