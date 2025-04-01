Live updates,

Donald Trump live news: World on edge as reciprocal tariffs deadline looms

US president says the reciprocal tariffs to be announced on April 2 will be lower than what other countries charge.

U.S. President Donald Trump signs an executive order in the Oval Office, in Washington
By Urooba Jamal
Published On 1 Apr 2025
  • Countries around the world are bracing for the latest round of United States tariffs after President Donald Trump said “all countries” would be targeted.
  • As uncertainty over the likely April 2 announcement continues to roil global stocks, the Republican leader has promised to be “very kind” in addressing what he says are unfair trade imbalances.