Donald Trump live news: World on edge as reciprocal tariffs deadline looms
US president says the reciprocal tariffs to be announced on April 2 will be lower than what other countries charge.
- Countries around the world are bracing for the latest round of United States tariffs after President Donald Trump said “all countries” would be targeted.
- As uncertainty over the likely April 2 announcement continues to roil global stocks, the Republican leader has promised to be “very kind” in addressing what he says are unfair trade imbalances.