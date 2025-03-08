Live updates,

Syria live news: Fighting between government forces and al-Assad loyalists

Transitional government imposes curfew and deploys reinforcements as battles continue with fighters loyal to removed ruler Bashar al-Assad.

Reinforcement Syrian security forces with a tank.
Video Duration 01 minutes 30 seconds 01:30

Dozens killed in Syria after Assad loyalists ambush government forces

Published On 8 Mar 2025
  • Intense battles between Syrian transitional government forces and fighters loyal to removed leader Basher al-Assad continue in parts of northwestern Syria.
  • Dozens of people have been reported killed in the deadliest violence since opposition fighters toppled al-Assad in a lightning offensive last year.