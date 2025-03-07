Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live news: Trump confirms direct talks with Hamas
- The White House has confirmed that the Trump administration is engaged in direct talks with Hamas over captives held in Gaza, saying the discussions align with US interests.
- Hamas has accused Israel of attempting to evade its commitments under the ceasefire agreement, with its spokesperson Abu Ubaida saying “the resistance remains at the highest level of readiness for all possibilities.”