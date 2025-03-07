Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live news: Trump confirms direct talks with Hamas

The White House has confirmed that the Trump administration is engaged in direct talks with Hamas

Video Duration 02 minutes 31 seconds 02:31

Gaza residents react to Trump’s ‘last warning’ to Hamas

By Nils Adler and Federica Marsi
Published On 7 Mar 2025
  • The White House has confirmed that the Trump administration is engaged in direct talks with Hamas over captives held in Gaza, saying the discussions align with US interests.
  • Hamas has accused Israel of attempting to evade its commitments under the ceasefire agreement, with its spokesperson Abu Ubaida saying “the resistance remains at the highest level of readiness for all possibilities.”