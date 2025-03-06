Live updates,

LIVE: Israel keeps up Gaza blockade; Trump issues ‘last warning’ to Hamas

Threat comes as White House confirms direct talks with Hamas for first time since 1997.

children wearing different coloured clothing stand together in a crowd
US confirms it held direct talks with Hamas

By Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 6 Mar 2025
  • US President Donald Trump issues what he calls “a last warning” to Hamas to release all Israeli captives held in Gaza, and tells its leaders to leave the Strip.
  • The threat comes as the White House confirms direct talks with Hamas for the first time since 1997 to secure the release of US-Israeli captives and end the war in Gaza.