LIVE: Israel keeps up Gaza blockade; Trump issues ‘last warning’ to Hamas
Threat comes as White House confirms direct talks with Hamas for first time since 1997.
- US President Donald Trump issues what he calls “a last warning” to Hamas to release all Israeli captives held in Gaza, and tells its leaders to leave the Strip.
- The threat comes as the White House confirms direct talks with Hamas for the first time since 1997 to secure the release of US-Israeli captives and end the war in Gaza.