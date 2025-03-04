Live updatesLive updates,
Trump live: US pauses all military aid to Ukraine after Zelenskyy clash
White House official says US is ‘pausing and reviewing aid’ to ensure it is contributing to a solution.
- US President Donald Trump is pausing all military aid for Ukraine after a disastrous Oval Office meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, last week.
- A White House official says Washington is reviewing whether billions of dollars given to Kyiv are contributing to a “solution” to end Ukraine’s war against invading Russian forces.