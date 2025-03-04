Live updates,

Trump live: US pauses all military aid to Ukraine after Zelenskyy clash

White House official says US is ‘pausing and reviewing aid’ to ensure it is contributing to a solution.

Will Europe and the US reach a common ground on Ukraine?

By Alastair McCready
Published On 4 Mar 2025
  • US President Donald Trump is pausing all military aid for Ukraine after a disastrous Oval Office meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, last week.
  • A White House official says Washington is reviewing whether billions of dollars given to Kyiv are contributing to a “solution” to end Ukraine’s war against invading Russian forces.