Donald Trump live: Global stocks drop after US tariffs threat

US President Donald Trump has threatened to bomb Iran and impose higher tariffs on Russia if they refuse to negotiate in good faith.

A screen displays the Dow Jones Industrial Average after the closing bell on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City
Trump threatens bombing Iran over nuclear deal, more tariffs on Russia for delaying Ukraine talks

By Stephen Quillen
Published On 31 Mar 2025
  • Global stocks slump after US President Donald Trump says says his soon-to-be-announced reciprocal tariffs will apply to “all countries”, not just those with the largest trade imbalances with the US.
  • In an interview, Trump says he is “p***** off” at his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, and threatens secondary tariffs on buyers of Russian oil if Moscow blocks efforts to end the Ukraine war.