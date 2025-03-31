Live updatesLive updates,
Donald Trump live: Global stocks drop after US tariffs threat
US President Donald Trump has threatened to bomb Iran and impose higher tariffs on Russia if they refuse to negotiate in good faith.
- Global stocks slump after US President Donald Trump says says his soon-to-be-announced reciprocal tariffs will apply to “all countries”, not just those with the largest trade imbalances with the US.
- In an interview, Trump says he is “p***** off” at his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, and threatens secondary tariffs on buyers of Russian oil if Moscow blocks efforts to end the Ukraine war.