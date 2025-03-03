Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine war live: ‘We need peace, not endless war,’ says Zelenskyy

Security guarantees are crucial to stop Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, its president says, a pledge Trump has rejected.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and US President Donald Trump
Starmer says ‘coalition of the willing’ to present Ukraine peace plan to US

By Federica Marsi
Published On 3 Mar 2025
  • Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says “for peace to be real, we need real security guarantees” after he met European leaders at a summit in London.
  • Russia says “someone should make [Zelenskyy] want peace” after the fiery blow-up at the White House with US President Donald Trump.