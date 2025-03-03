Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine war live: ‘We need peace, not endless war,’ says Zelenskyy
Security guarantees are crucial to stop Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, its president says, a pledge Trump has rejected.
- Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says “for peace to be real, we need real security guarantees” after he met European leaders at a summit in London.
- Russia says “someone should make [Zelenskyy] want peace” after the fiery blow-up at the White House with US President Donald Trump.