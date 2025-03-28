Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israeli attacks kill almost 40 people in Gaza over past 24 hours
Al Jazeera’s correspondent says Israeli forces targeting people in the streets and huddled in shelters across Gaza, with nonstop shelling reported from north to south.
- Seven Palestinians were killed in an Israeli attack on a busy market in central Gaza as almost 40 people die in strikes across the war-torn territory in the past 24 hours.
- The United Nations’ World Food Programme has warned that many thousands of Palestinians face severe hunger and malnutrition in Gaza as the UN’s agency for Palestinian refugee (UNRWA) says no aid has entered the enclave in more than three weeks.