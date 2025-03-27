Live updates,

Donald Trump live news: New US auto tariffs spark global outcry

Donald Trump’s plan to impose 25 percent tariffs on imported cars, car parts fuels concern among top US trade partners.

Ford vehicles at a car dealership in Ontario, Canada
Trump announces 25 percent tariffs on cars, ramping up trade war

By Ali Harb
Published On 27 Mar 2025
  • US President Donald Trump’s newly announced tariffs on imported cars and car parts has sparked global outcry, with experts warning of job losses.
  • The Trump administration continues to deal with the fallout of a leaked Signal chat on Yemen “attack plans”, with Democrats calling for top officials to resign.