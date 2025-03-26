Live updates,

Trump live: Pressure builds as The Atlantic shares Yemen ‘attack plans’

Democrats are calling for top Trump officials to resign after released messages appear to show details of US strikes on Yemen.

Donald Trump
Top intelligence officials face Senate committee over Signal chat leak

By Ali Harb
Published On 26 Mar 2025
  • The Atlantic has published what it says are Yemen “attack plans” shared by senior US officials in the Trump administration in a group chat that inadvertently included the magazine’s editor.
  • The messages, which appear to have been sent by an account belonging to Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, include the times of strikes and the types of aircraft used.