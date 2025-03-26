Live updatesLive updates,
Trump live: Pressure builds as The Atlantic shares Yemen ‘attack plans’
Democrats are calling for top Trump officials to resign after released messages appear to show details of US strikes on Yemen.
- The Atlantic has published what it says are Yemen “attack plans” shared by senior US officials in the Trump administration in a group chat that inadvertently included the magazine’s editor.
- The messages, which appear to have been sent by an account belonging to Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, include the times of strikes and the types of aircraft used.