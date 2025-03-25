Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israeli attacks kill 65 in Gaza, including journalists, children
Israeli forces kill two journalists in Gaza and arrest an Oscar-winning documentary maker in the occupied West Bank.
- Israel continues bombarding Gaza, killing at least 65 people on Monday, including Al Jazeera reporter Hossam Shabat.
- Israeli forces arrest three Palestinians, including Oscar-winning documentary-maker Hamdan Ballal, after settlers attacked and wounded them in the occupied West Bank.