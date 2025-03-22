Live updates,

LIVE: Israel destroys Gaza’s specialised cancer hospital, attacks continue

Israeli attacks target key hospital, medical school, residential homes and tents where forcibly displaced families are sheltering.

Palestinians use a donkey-pulled cart to transport their belongings as they flee Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip on March 21, 2025. Gaza's civil defence agency said on March 20 that 504 people had been killed since the bombardment resumed, more than 190 of them minors. (Photo by BASHAR TALEB / AFP)
Al Jazeera Live

By Alastair McCready and Royce Kurmelovs
Published On 22 Mar 2025
  • The Ministry of Health in Gaza has called Israel’s destruction of the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, the enclave’s only specialised cancer treatment centre, a “heinous crime”.
  • The United Nations rights office has expressed horror as at least 200 children and more than 110 women have been killed in Israel’s renewed attacks on Gaza this week.