LIVE: Israel destroys Gaza’s specialised cancer hospital, attacks continue
Israeli attacks target key hospital, medical school, residential homes and tents where forcibly displaced families are sheltering.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- The Ministry of Health in Gaza has called Israel’s destruction of the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, the enclave’s only specialised cancer treatment centre, a “heinous crime”.
- The United Nations rights office has expressed horror as at least 200 children and more than 110 women have been killed in Israel’s renewed attacks on Gaza this week.