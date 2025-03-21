Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israeli attacks kill almost 600 as troops invade south, north Gaza
Palestinian deaths mount as Israeli ground forces attack Rafah in southern Gaza and Beit Lahiya in the north.
- Israel’s military says a ground invasion of southern Gaza’s Rafah is under way and troops are pushing into the north near the town of Beit Lahiya and central areas.
- More than 590 Palestinians have been killed in attacks since Israel broke the Gaza ceasefire on Tuesday, medical authorities say, and the death toll continues to rise as Israeli air attacks and ground assaults intensify.