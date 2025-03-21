Live updates,

LIVE: Israeli attacks kill almost 600 as troops invade south, north Gaza

Palestinian deaths mount as Israeli ground forces attack Rafah in southern Gaza and Beit Lahiya in the north.

Relatives of Palestinians, who lost their lives in Israeli attacks, mourn as funeral procedures held in front of Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza on March 20, 2025. It was reported that at least 35 Palestinians were killed and many others were injured in the Israeli army's attacks on different parts of the Gaza Strip tonight. Photojournalist:Abed Rahim Khatib
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.

Al Jazeera Live

By Alastair McCready
Published On 21 Mar 2025
  • Israel’s military says a ground invasion of southern Gaza’s Rafah is under way and troops are pushing into the north near the town of Beit Lahiya and central areas.
  • More than 590 Palestinians have been killed in attacks since Israel broke the Gaza ceasefire on Tuesday, medical authorities say, and the death toll continues to rise as Israeli air attacks and ground assaults intensify.