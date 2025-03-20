Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills 70 in Gaza, Netanyahu warns of ‘fierce’ war expanding
Netanyahu says ‘stronger’ West Bank front possible as Israel’s renewed attacks on Gaza kill some 436 Palestinians.
- Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Gaza reports that some 70 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza on Wednesday, as ground troops join Israel’s assault on the territory.
- At least 436 Palestinians, including 183 children, have been killed since Israel shattered the ceasefire on Tuesday, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.