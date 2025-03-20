Live updates,

LIVE: Israel kills 70 in Gaza, Netanyahu warns of ‘fierce’ war expanding

Netanyahu says ‘stronger’ West Bank front possible as Israel’s renewed attacks on Gaza kill some 436 Palestinians.

SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB A Palestinian carries an injured youngster following an Israeli strike at a house of mourning, in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip March 19, 2025. REUTERS/Abd Elhkeem Khaled
By Lyndal Rowlands and Alastair McCready
Published On 20 Mar 2025
  • Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Gaza reports that some 70 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza on Wednesday, as ground troops join Israel’s assault on the territory.
  • At least 436 Palestinians, including 183 children, have been killed since Israel shattered the ceasefire on Tuesday, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.