Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskyy to attend London summit after Trump spat
Zelenskyy is in London for high-stakes talks with European leaders following his clash at the White House with US President Donald Trump.
- British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to host European leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at a summit in London aimed at shoring up support for “securing a just and enduring peace” in Ukraine.
- The meeting brings together leaders from around Europe, including France and Germany, as well as Turkiye, NATO and the European Union.