Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskyy to attend London summit after Trump spat

Zelenskyy is in London for high-stakes talks with European leaders following his clash at the White House with US President Donald Trump.

Video Duration 01 minutes 55 seconds 01:55

Zelenskyy embraced by British PM Starmer a day after clashing with Trump

By Nils Adler
Published On 2 Mar 2025
  • British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to host European leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at a summit in London aimed at shoring up support for “securing a just and enduring peace” in Ukraine.
  • The meeting brings together leaders from around Europe, including France and Germany, as well as Turkiye, NATO and the European Union.