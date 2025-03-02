Live updatesLive updates,
Academy Awards live: Emilia Perez, Anora compete for Best Picture Oscar
With crowd-pleasers like Wicked and dramas like The Brutalist, this year’s Best Picture race is expected to be tight.
- Expect surprises at the 97th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, with fierce competition in top categories like Best Actress, Best Actor and Best Picture.
- The musical Emilia Perez leads the pack with a total of 13 Oscar nominations, while the period drama The Brutalist and the Broadway adaptation Wicked each scored 10.