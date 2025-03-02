Live updates,

Academy Awards live: Emilia Perez, Anora compete for Best Picture Oscar

With crowd-pleasers like Wicked and dramas like The Brutalist, this year’s Best Picture race is expected to be tight.

A giant replica of an Oscar trophy outside the Dolby Theater
The 97th Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California [Matt Sayles/Invision for AP Photo]
By Allison Griner and Brian Osgood
Published On 2 Mar 2025
  • Expect surprises at the 97th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, with fierce competition in top categories like Best Actress, Best Actor and Best Picture.
  • The musical Emilia Perez leads the pack with a total of 13 Oscar nominations, while the period drama The Brutalist and the Broadway adaptation Wicked each scored 10.