Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv says Moscow not ready for peace after attacks
Fighting continues after Trump and Putin set out a pause on attacks on energy targets that falls short of a full ceasefire.
- Ukraine has accused Russia of rejecting a ceasefire after saying it attacked “civilian infrastructure”, including hospitals, following a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump.
- Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy says he also plans to speak to Trump later today, adding that the US should oversee the proposed energy ceasefire.