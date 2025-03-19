Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv says Moscow not ready for peace after attacks

Fighting continues after Trump and Putin set out a pause on attacks on energy targets that falls short of a full ceasefire.

Russia Ukraine War
Video Duration 01 minutes 30 seconds 01:30

What Ukraine thinks about Russia-US deal

By Federica Marsi
Published On 19 Mar 2025
  • Ukraine has accused Russia of rejecting a ceasefire after saying it attacked “civilian infrastructure”, including hospitals, following a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump.
  • Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy says he also plans to speak to Trump later today, adding that the US should oversee the proposed energy ceasefire.