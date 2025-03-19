Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Outrage as Israeli attacks break Gaza ceasefire, killing hundreds
Palestinians flee air strikes as Israel says negotiations with Hamas will take place ‘under fire’.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- UN chief Antonio Guterres says he is “outraged by the Israeli air strikes in Gaza”, joining a chorus of international condemnation as more than 400 Palestinians have been killed, including many women and children.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the new bombardment is “only the beginning” and that all negotiations for the shattered Gaza ceasefire, which lasted just under two months, will now take place “under fire”.