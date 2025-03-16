Live updatesLive updates,
North Macedonia club fire live: 51 killed, 100 wounded in concert blaze
Blaze started as pyrotechnic devices blasted sparks that ignited the crowded nightclub concert venue.
- Fire rips through a bustling nightclub in North Macedonia, killing at least 51 revellers attending a pop concert with more than 100 wounded in the small eastern town of Kocani.
- The blaze is believed to have been caused by pyrotechnic devices with the sparks igniting the fire in the crowded venue packed with partygoers.