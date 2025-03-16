Live updates,

North Macedonia club fire live: 51 killed, 100 wounded in concert blaze

Blaze started as pyrotechnic devices blasted sparks that ignited the crowded nightclub concert venue.

Emergency responders operate outside a nightclub following a fire in Kocani, North Macedonia
By Stephen Quillen and Alma Milisic
Published On 16 Mar 2025
  • Fire rips through a bustling nightclub in North Macedonia, killing at least 51 revellers attending a pop concert with more than 100 wounded in the small eastern town of Kocani.
  • The blaze is believed to have been caused by pyrotechnic devices with the sparks igniting the fire in the crowded venue packed with partygoers.