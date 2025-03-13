Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine war live news: US negotiators to set out truce plan

US negotiators travel to Russia to present their plan for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, as Washington pushes Moscow for an ‘unconditional’ pause to the three-year conflict.

Video Duration 01 minutes 21 seconds 01:21

Russia ‘studying’ US ceasefire proposal agreed to by Ukraine

By Maziar Motamedi
Published On 13 Mar 2025
  • A top Kremlin aide says any Ukraine peace settlement must secure Russia’s “interests”, and that President Vladimir Putin would probably give his opinion on a 30-day US ceasefire proposal later.