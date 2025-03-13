Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine war live news: US negotiators to set out truce plan
- US negotiators travel to Russia to present their plan for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, as Washington pushes Moscow for an “unconditional” pause to the three-year conflict.
- A top Kremlin aide says any Ukraine peace settlement must secure Russia’s “interests”, and that President Vladimir Putin would probably give his opinion on a 30-day US ceasefire proposal later.