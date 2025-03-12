Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel steps up attacks on Gaza, kills 8, as truce talks resume
Death toll from Israel’s attacks on Gaza rises as US envoy, Israeli delegates arrive in Doha for truce talks with Hamas.
- Hamas announces the start of a “new round of negotiations” as US envoy Steve Witkoff and delegates from Israel arrive in the Qatari capital, Doha, to discuss the ceasefire in Gaza.
- Israel steps up attacks on Gaza, killing at least eight people, including a child, as the United Nations and relief groups urge an end to the Israeli blockade on all aid entering the Strip.