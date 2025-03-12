Live updates,

LIVE: Israel steps up attacks on Gaza, kills 8, as truce talks resume

Death toll from Israel’s attacks on Gaza rises as US envoy, Israeli delegates arrive in Doha for truce talks with Hamas.

a family mourn next to bodies wrapped in white plastic
Video Duration 03 minutes 13 seconds 03:13

How Israel uses starvation as a weapon in Gaza

By Alastair McCready
Published On 12 Mar 2025
  • Hamas announces the start of a “new round of negotiations” as US envoy Steve Witkoff and delegates from Israel arrive in the Qatari capital, Doha, to discuss the ceasefire in Gaza.
  • Israel steps up attacks on Gaza, killing at least eight people, including a child, as the United Nations and relief groups urge an end to the Israeli blockade on all aid entering the Strip.