Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukrainian, US officials meet; drones hit Moscow
Officials from Ukraine and the United States are meeting in Saudi Arabia to try to negotiate an end to the war with Russia.
- Ukrainian and US officials are holding crunch talks in Saudi Arabia focused on a minerals deal and ending the fighting with Russia.
- At least two people have been killed in a large Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow that damaged multiple buildings and temporarily shut down airports.