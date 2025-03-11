Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukrainian, US officials meet; drones hit Moscow

Officials from Ukraine and the United States are meeting in Saudi Arabia to try to negotiate an end to the war with Russia.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrives in Jeddah
At least one person killed in Ukrainian drone strikes on Russia's Moscow region

By Federica Marsi and Tamila Varshalomidze
Published On 11 Mar 2025
  • Ukrainian and US officials are holding crunch talks in Saudi Arabia focused on a minerals deal and ending the fighting with Russia.
  • At least two people have been killed in a large Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow that damaged multiple buildings and temporarily shut down airports.