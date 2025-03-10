Live updatesLive updates,
Trump live news: US stocks tumble after president’s recession remarks
US president declines to rule out a recession as his push to impose steep tariffs raises market concerns.
- US stocks have tumbled after President Donald Trump refused to rule out a recession amid market concerns over his tariffs and “America First” economic policy.
- The European Union’s trade chief says Washington does not appear to be “engaging” in talks to avert a trade conflict with the bloc amid Trump’s tariffs push.