Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskyy says ‘committed’ to US talks in Saudi
Discussions between top officials in Saudi Arabia to focus on a bilateral minerals deal and ending war with Russia.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine is “fully committed” to talks with United States officials in Saudi Arabia this week focused on a bilateral minerals deal and ending the fighting with Russia.
- Tuesday’s discussions in Jeddah will take place at a time when President Donald Trump has upended the US’s wartime policies, engaging directly with Russia while cutting off military aid and intelligence sharing for Ukraine.