Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskyy says ‘committed’ to US talks in Saudi

Discussions between top officials in Saudi Arabia to focus on a bilateral minerals deal and ending war with Russia.

A member of the National Police Special Purpose Battalion of Zaporizhzhia region runs next to a D-30 howitzer
Ukraine grapples with reduced US support as Russian strikes hit energy infrastructure

By Edna Mohamed
Published On 10 Mar 2025
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine is “fully committed” to talks with United States officials in Saudi Arabia this week focused on a bilateral minerals deal and ending the fighting with Russia.
  • Tuesday’s discussions in Jeddah will take place at a time when President Donald Trump has upended the US’s wartime policies, engaging directly with Russia while cutting off military aid and intelligence sharing for Ukraine.