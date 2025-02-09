Live updates,

LIVE: Israel pulling out of Netzarim in Gaza after captives exchange

Israeli tanks are set to withdraw from the Netzarim Corridor after Israel and Hamas exchanged captives on Saturday.

a tank can be seen in between hilly area
An Israeli army Merkava battle tank patrols the Netzarim Corridor as Palestinians make the journey to cross the militarised zone to return to their homes in the north and south of Gaza on January 27 [Eyad Baba/AFP]
By Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 9 Feb 2025
  • Israeli troops are withdrawing from the militarised zone of the Netzarim Corridor, which cuts the Gaza Strip into two, and will complete their pullout by Sunday morning, Israeli media reports.
  • This comes after Israel and Hamas completed their fifth exchange, with three Israeli captives released for 183 Palestinian prisoners.