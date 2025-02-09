Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel pulling out of Netzarim in Gaza after captives exchange
Israeli tanks are set to withdraw from the Netzarim Corridor after Israel and Hamas exchanged captives on Saturday.
- Israeli troops are withdrawing from the militarised zone of the Netzarim Corridor, which cuts the Gaza Strip into two, and will complete their pullout by Sunday morning, Israeli media reports.
- This comes after Israel and Hamas completed their fifth exchange, with three Israeli captives released for 183 Palestinian prisoners.