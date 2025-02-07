Live updatesLive updates,
Trump news live: Administration plans to slash nearly all USAID staff
Move comes amid Donald Trump’s push to thin out the federal government and after order freezing US foreign assistance.
- US President Donald Trump’s administration plans to cut all but a few hundred staff members at the US Agency for International Development (USAID), US media outlets are reporting.
- The move comes amid Trump’s push to thin out the government workforce and after an executive order that put a freeze on US foreign assistance.