Trump news live: Administration plans to slash nearly all USAID staff

Move comes amid Donald Trump’s push to thin out the federal government and after order freezing US foreign assistance.

Panama Canal spat: Donald trump and Panama president to speak on Friday

By Joseph Stepansky
Published On 7 Feb 2025
  • US President Donald Trump’s administration plans to cut all but a few hundred staff members at the US Agency for International Development (USAID), US media outlets are reporting.
  • The move comes amid Trump’s push to thin out the government workforce and after an executive order that put a freeze on US foreign assistance.