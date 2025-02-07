Live updatesLive updates,
Live: 3 Israelis, 183 Palestinians to be freed in latest Gaza truce swap
- Hamas has named three Israeli captives it is set to release on Saturday in exchange for 183 Palestinian prisoners, in the latest exchange as part of the ceasefire deal.
- It follows a tense delay that came after Hamas accused Israel of breaching the ceasefire by preventing humanitarian aid and other key supplies from entering Gaza.