Live: 3 Israelis, 183 Palestinians to be freed in latest Gaza truce swap

Hamas has named the three Israeli captives it is set to release on Saturday in exchange for 183 Palestinian prisoners.

Palestinians wait in line at a World Food Program (WFP) distribution center in Gaza City's Jabalya refugee camp, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
By Alastair McCready and Royce Kurmelovs
Published On 7 Feb 2025
