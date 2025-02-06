Live updates,

Trump live: US federal employees face resignation deadline

The Trump administration’s offer would allow employees to be paid until December if they commit to quitting their jobs.

Trump walks at the US Capitol, on the day of the annual National Prayer Breakfast, February 6 [Kent Nishimura/Reuters]
By Joseph Stepansky
Published On 6 Feb 2025
  • Federal government employees in the United States must decide today whether they want to take the Donald Trump administration’s offer to resign with months of paid wages.
  • The US president hits out at the development agency, USAID, accusing it without any evidence of stealing billions of dollars.